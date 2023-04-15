Man hit by a car on the coast road grievously injured

A man was hit by a car on the Coast road in Bahar ic-Caghaq at 3.30pm this afternoon.

The man was hit by a BMW driven by a 22-year-old from Mosta.

The police and an ambulance and medical team were called for and the man was rushed to hospital where it was confirmed that his injuries were severe.

The victim’s identity is as yet unknown.

Duty magistrate Dr Noel Bartolo has ordered an inquiry. Police investigations are underway.