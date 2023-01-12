A man was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The police said the accident happened at the Coast Road at 8.15am.

The victim, a 17-year-old Filipino who lives in St Paul's Bay, was hit by a Maza Demio that was being driven by a 34-year-old woman who lives in Mellieħa.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.