A man was grievously injured in an argument in San Ġwann when he was hit by a car at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.
The police said in a statement the man, a 27-year-old Polish national who lives in San Ġwann was involved in an argument with two unidentified people on Triq il-Gallina.
During the squabble, the man was also hit by a Renault Zoe, which fled the scene with the two aboard.
He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
