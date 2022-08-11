A man was grievously injured in an argument in San Ġwann when he was hit by a car at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement the man, a 27-year-old Polish national who lives in San Ġwann was involved in an argument with two unidentified people on Triq il-Gallina.

During the squabble, the man was also hit by a Renault Zoe, which fled the scene with the two aboard.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.