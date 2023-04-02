A 76-year-old man was grievously injured in Marsa on Saturday when he was hit by a car while on a ladder washing another.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Belt il-Ħażna at 6.45pm .

A 19-year-old man who lives in Floriana was driving a Toyota Vitz when he lost control and crashed into a parked Mercedes Benz Sprinter.

The victim was on a ladder washing the Mercedes when he was hit. He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.