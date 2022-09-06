A 28-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident at Mġarr.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 5.45am.

The victim, who is from Mġarr, was driving a Toyota Hilux that was involved in a collision with a BMW520 that was being driven by a 23-year-old man who lives in Mellieħa.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.