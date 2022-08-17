A 66-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday when he was hit by a car in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Oreste Kirkop at 9am.

The victim, who is from San Ġwann, was hit by a Chevrolet that was being driven by a 71-year-old woman from Gżira.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.