A 66-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday when he was hit by a car in San Ġwann.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Oreste Kirkop at 9am.
The victim, who is from San Ġwann, was hit by a Chevrolet that was being driven by a 71-year-old woman from Gżira.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
