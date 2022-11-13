A man was grievously injured on Saturday in an argument in Sannat.

The police said the victim was admitted to Gozo General Hospital at around 6.30pm.

They said their investigations established that the victim, a 36-year-old Somali who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo, had been involved in an argument in a house during which he was hit by a broken bottle.

The police arrested a 28-year-old Ethiopian man at the residence where the argument took place, in Triq it-Tin.

Investigations are continuing.