A 47-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday when he was hit by an e-kick scooter in Birkirkara.
The accident happened in Triq il-Wied at 5pm.
The police said a 20-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara was riding the scooter which hit the victim, who lives in Żabbar.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
