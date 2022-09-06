A 47-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday when he was hit by an e-kick scooter in Birkirkara.

The accident happened in Triq il-Wied at 5pm.

The police said a 20-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara was riding the scooter which hit the victim, who lives in Żabbar.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.