A man was grievously injured on Friday evening when his van rolled backwards and hit him as he opened the doors to a garage in Żabbar.

The 30-year-old, who is from Birżebbuġa, was opening the doors to a garage on Triq il-Baħrija when the incident occurred at around 8pm.

Police believe the Toyota Dyna rolled backwards onto the man shortly after he got out of it to open the garage.

The Civil Protection Department was called to the scene and helped extract the man, who was then given medical treatment and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police investigation is under way.