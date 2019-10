A 48-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon after the floor he was standing on inside a Birkirkara house caved in.

The man, who lives in Marsascala, was standing on the first floor of a building in Għar il-Ġobon in Birkirkara when the collapse happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.05pm and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing.