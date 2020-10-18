A 34-year-old man was hospitalised on Sunday after the car he was driving overturned in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Manuel Dimech at 3.35pm.

The victim, who is Indian and lives in Żebbuġ, was driving a Toyota Yaris when he lost control and this overturned and ended on the roundabout.

He got out of the car without assistance was but was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His condition is not yet known.