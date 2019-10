Updated 11.45am

A 24-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday after he was grievously injured in a traffic accident in St Julian's.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Baltiku at 4.40am.

The man, who is Italian, was driving a Citroen C4 when he lost control and crashed into a wall and a parked Smart Fortwo Pulse.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.