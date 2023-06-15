A man was hospitalised after an argument during a football match got out of hand on Wednesday evening, the police said.
The incident happened at a football ground in Għargħur at about 8pm.
The victim, a Nepalese aged 25 resident in St Paul's Bay was injured during an argument involving several players from the two football teams.
He was treated on-site by an ambulance crew and hospitalised after being found to have suffered serious injuries.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us