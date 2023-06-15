A man was hospitalised after an argument during a football match got out of hand on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The incident happened at a football ground in Għargħur at about 8pm.

The victim, a Nepalese aged 25 resident in St Paul's Bay was injured during an argument involving several players from the two football teams.

He was treated on-site by an ambulance crew and hospitalised after being found to have suffered serious injuries.

The police are investigating.