A 43-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday when he fell two stories off a ladder while working at a museum in Valletta.

The police said the accident happened in Merchants Street at 7.30am.

The victim, who lives in Rabat was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department and he was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating.