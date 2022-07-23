A Mellieħa man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning following a traffic collision in his hometown.

The man, who is 41 years old, was driving a Volkswagen T-Cross on Triq Qasam Barrani at 12.45am when he was involved in a crash with a Mazda Demio driven by a 19-year-old from Mġarr.

A medical team was called to the site and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He is now receiving treatment at the state hospital.

An investigation is under way, the police said.