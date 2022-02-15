Photo: Nadya German

An 81-year old man was hospitalised on Monday night after a fire broke out in his apartment in Dingli Street, Sliema.

Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department battled the blaze at about midnight while residents on higher floors of the apartment block were evacuated down ladders and assisted by police and ambulance crews.

No one else was injured. The condition of the elderly man is not yet known.

The blaze is believed to have started from a heater.