A 62-year-old man was seriously injured after falling down the stairs at a residence in Mellieha.

The police rushed to the site of the incident in Triq Pietru Pawl Caruana at 10.15 am upon receiving the call for help.

Initial investigations indicate the fall happened as the man was carrying some objects down the stairs.

A medical team and ambulance were called for and the man was transported to hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed he had been seriously injured.

Duty magistrate Dr Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.