A 78-year-old man was hospitalised on Sunday after a car and bus collided in St Joseph High Street in Ħamrun.

Police said in a statement that the incident occurred at around 9.45 am when a King Long bus, driven by a 33-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, collided with a Dacia Duster that was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Santa Venera.

Consequently, one of the vehicles struck the 78-year-old man, who happened to be crossing the road at that time.

The man was given first aid on-site by a medical crew but was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to be suffering from previous injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

In a statement, Malta Public Transport said that safety remains a top priority for the company and that an internal investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

"This will be followed by a standard disciplinary procedure, if the bus driver is found to be at fault," they said.