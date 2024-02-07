A man has been hospitalized after a traffic collision on Triq George Borg Olivier on Wednesday morning.

Police are advising motorists to avoid using the roads and find alternative routes, as the main road along the St Julian's seafront remains closed.

A police spokesperson said that the incident occurred at around 11am, when a Seat Arona being driven by a 43-year-old man from Marsa struck a pedestrian.

The 50-year-old man from Marsascala was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and his condition is currently unknown.