A Cospicua man was grievously injured on Monday morning when he fell off a ladder while doing some works at his own home.

The 64-year-old was take to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance after emergency services received a report of an injury at Suq Bonnici.

When responding to the 9.20am call, the police found that the man had fallen off a ladder.

A medical team administered first aid on site and then took him to hospital, where he is being treated.

A police investigation is under way.