A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries early on Sunday morning after a car he was riding in smashed into a Birkirkara jewellery store.



The crash victim, who is from Nepal, was one of three people inside a Mazda Demio which crashed on Triq Fleur De Lys at around 4.30am.



Police said the car’s driver, who is 24 and also from Nepal, appeared to have lost control of the vehicle.



The injured passenger was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. A police investigation is under way.

