A 31-year-old man was grievously hurt on Friday afternoon when his hand got caught inside an industrial fan in Siġġiewi.

The victim is from Nigeria but lives in Luqa, police said.

He was given first aid on-site before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The inċident, which occurred at a shop on Triq Ħal Farruġ, was reported at 3.30pm on Friday, the police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

An investigation is under way.