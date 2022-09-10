A man carrying out some repairs at an establishment in Ħamrun was grievously injured on Saturday morning when he fell off a ladder.

The 49-year-old Żurrieq man fell from a one-storey height, the police said in a statement.

He was working at an establishment on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at the time.

A medical team, along with members of the Civil Protection Department, were summoned to the incident site after it was reported.

The man was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The police have started an investigation into the case.