A 74-year-old man was grievously injured when he lost control of his motorcycle in Cospicua on Tuesday evening, the police said.

The man, who lives in neighbouring Vittoriosa, was riding a Lambretta 150 on Triq San Nikola when he lost control of the motorbike and fell.

The incident was reported to the police at around 6.15pm, the police said in a statement.

The victim was given first-aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

A police investigation is under way.

