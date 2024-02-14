A 74-year-old man was grievously injured when he lost control of his motorcycle in Cospicua on Tuesday evening, the police said.
The man, who lives in neighbouring Vittoriosa, was riding a Lambretta 150 on Triq San Nikola when he lost control of the motorbike and fell.
The incident was reported to the police at around 6.15pm, the police said in a statement.
The victim was given first-aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.
A police investigation is under way.