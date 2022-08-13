A man was grievously injured when he lost control of his vehicle on Valley Road on Friday evening, damaging four other cars in the process.

The incident was reported to the police at 10.15pm, they said on Saturday morning.

It began when a 76-year-old Santa Venera man lost control of the Suzuki Baleno he was driving and ended up crashing into a Peugeot 308 driven by a 34-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

As the cars collided, they crashed into three other cars that were parked close by.

The Baleno driver was given first-aid at the crash scene by paramedics before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors say he was grievously injured.

The other driver involved was not hurt in the collision.

A police investigation is underway.