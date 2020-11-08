A man was grievously hurt early on Sunday morning after getting into a fight with a woman inside a St Paul’s Bay apartment.

Police were called to the residence on Triq il-Hġejjeġ at 3.15am to investigate reports of commotion going on inside.

There, they found a man and woman, 24, both from Nigeria, who appeared to have been arguing.

The man was injured and required medical treatment. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A police investigation is now under way.