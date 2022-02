A 39-year-old man was grievously hurt early on Sunday morning when he crashed his car in Għajnsielem.

The man, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, crashed his Smart Fortwo vehicle on Triq l-Imġarr at around 1am.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to assist a medical team with the rescue. The victim was then taken to Gozo General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.