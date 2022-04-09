A 29-year-old was grievously hurt in a collision in Qawra on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

The man was driving a Toyota Hi-Ace van on Triq il-Qawra at 6.30am when the collision, which involved a Toyota Yaris driven by a 41-year-old St Paul’s Bay woman, occurred.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital , where he is receiving medical treatment for grievous injuries. The crash is the subject of a police investigation.