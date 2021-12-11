A man was grievously injured in a Saturday morning crash on the Regional Road in St Julian’s, the police said in a statement.

The victim, who is 26 years old and from Albania, was a passenger in an Isuzu Elf being driven by a compatriot aged 31 that collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 38-year-old Qormi man.

The crash was reported at 7am.

A medical team administered first aid to the injured man on-site before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous.

A police investigation is under way.