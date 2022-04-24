Updated 1.55pm
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was involved in an accident at the Coast Road on Sunday.
The police said the accident happened at around 11am.
The 53-year-old victim, who lives in Pembroke, was riding a Harley Davidson XL that was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 that was being driven by a 58-year-old Belgian man.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating and an inquiry is being held.
A four-car collision on the opposite carriageway at around the same time led to the road being completely closed for some time.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us