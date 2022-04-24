Updated 1.55pm

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was involved in an accident at the Coast Road on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at around 11am.

The 53-year-old victim, who lives in Pembroke, was riding a Harley Davidson XL that was involved in a collision with a Citroen C3 that was being driven by a 58-year-old Belgian man.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating and an inquiry is being held.

A four-car collision on the opposite carriageway at around the same time led to the road being completely closed for some time.