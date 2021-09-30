A man is fighting for his life after getting into difficulties while swimming in Comino on Thursday.

The police said the incident happened at the Blue Lagoon at 2.30pm.

The victim, a 28-year-old Nigerian, was given first aid by members of the Emergency Response & Rescue Corps. He was then taken to the Mġarr (Gozo) harbour from where an ambulance and medical team transferred him to the Gozo General Hospital.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.