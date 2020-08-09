A man who allegedly grabbed a young woman’s backside in Paceville on Friday night was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the non-consensual act on Sunday.

Abdifatah Ahmed Mohamed, a 22-year-old Somali resident, was escorted to court under arrest and charged with committing the indecent move against the 18-year-old French teenager’s consent.

He was further charged with slightly injuring his alleged victim, as well as with being drunk in public.

The alleged incident took place between 10pm and 11.30pm, when the accused grabbed the teenager’s bottom, causing her to retaliate. As she did so, her aggressor allegedly hit her, slightly injuring her.

The woman subsequently identified the suspect outside a nearby restaurant, pointing him out to the police.

The man took to his heels but was soon arrested.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment since the man is currently homeless.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, remanded him in custody.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.