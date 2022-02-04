A 75-year-old man who lives in Għaxaq is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in his hometown at 10.30am on Friday.
The police said the victim, who is British, was hit by a Toyota Corolla that was being driven by a 60-year-old man who lives Żejtun.
The accident happened in Dawret Ħal-Għaxaq.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us