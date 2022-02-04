A 75-year-old man who lives in Għaxaq is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in his hometown at 10.30am on Friday.

The police said the victim, who is British, was hit by a Toyota Corolla that was being driven by a 60-year-old man who lives Żejtun.

The accident happened in Dawret Ħal-Għaxaq.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.