A man died on Friday night after a bizarre sequence of events at a residence in Żabbar during which the police said they were forced to use a stun gun to contain him as he hurled towards a window.

The police were alerted to the incident in Triq Alessio Erardi at around 7pm after the 48-year-old man was reported to be throwing items at people onto the street from the roof of a building.

A doctor from the Paola Health Centre was called to the scene to assist the man after being contacted by his family. But the man was also aggressive towards him, the police said.

The man, who the police said was probably armed, locked himself in a room on top of the residence and refused to come out.

After a standoff lasting several hours, the police convinced him to emerge but he again became aggressive towards the doctor, went back upstairs and leap towards a window.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit were forced to restrain him by making use of a stun gun. Meanwhile, the doctor administered an injection to calm the man.

Knocked unconscious, he was then given medical assistance in an ambulance which had resorted to the scene.

Around 11pm, the man was escorted by police to Mater Dei Hospital. Shortly afterwards, he was pronounced dead.

The details of what caused his death are not yet known.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police are investigating.