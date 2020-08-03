A 35-year-old turnkey contractor from Qormi is facing police action after a racially charged video posted to Facebook gained wide notoriety.

Ryan Fenech posted the 17-minute video, which has since been deleted, to his Facebook profile on Friday, describing an incident in which he claims his parents were attacked by an unknown black man.

The rant, however, veered into a more violent and disturbing course, with Fenech’s expletive-ridden tirade decrying “the blacks” and, at several points, also appearing to be inciting violence against black people.

At one point, Fenech conjures a scenario in which he said that if a black person so much as looked at his children he would “kill all blacks and leave all of Malta in a bloodbath”.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but this does not permit a violation of the law

The video had racked up about 200,000 views before being removed.

A spokesperson for the police told Times of Malta that Fenech had been summoned for questioning and would be issued with charges in due course related to the incident.

“While freedom of expression is a fundamental right in a democratic society, such freedoms do not permit a violation of the law,” the spokesperson said.

“These rights also include the right not to be insulted or exposed to contempt because of race, creed, national or ethnic origin or any other characteristics protected by law.”

Some reacted saying that Fenech’s voice had been “silenced”.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Edward Gatt have offered to represent Fenech pro bono and some friends of his are also asking for donations to cover any potential legal fees.

In a later Facebook post, Fenech thanked those who expressed support and insisted that his intention was only to speak his mind.

“I want to make it clear that, as a Maltese citizen, I wanted to relay the message that, without political or racial distinction, I will defend everything that makes me Maltese,” Fenech said.