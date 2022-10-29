A 35-year-old man was grievously injured in a Żabbar car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim was seated in the passenger seat of a Toyota Corolla that veered off-course and smashed into a parked motorcycle on Triq is-Santwarju at around 2am.

While the Corolla’s driver, a 24-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash, his passenger was not so fortunate.

A medical team was called to the site to attend to the two men, who are both from Żejtun. The 35-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.