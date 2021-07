A 55-year-old man was injured in a brawl in Zejtun on Saturday afternoon the police said.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the argument developed in Vjal il-25 ta’ Novembru and involved a 55-year old man from Qrendi and another man who drove away on a motorcycle.

The 55-year-old was given medical assistance on the scene before being hospitalised.

Investigations are continuing.