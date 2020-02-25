An elderly man fell from a height of four storeys when he drove his truck off the road and into an underlying field, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement the police said the 77-year-old had driven his Toyota Dyna off the road in the limits of Ċirkewwa in Mellieħa.

An ambulance and a team from the Civil Protection Department were called onto the scene and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital were doctors certified that he had suffered grievous injuries from the fall.

The statement said that the district police were still looking into the matter.