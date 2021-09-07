An employee was seriously injured when he fell from the top of a shipping container while working in an industrial estate on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police on Tuesday said the incident had taken place at around 9am in the morning.

The 24-year-old Somali national fell during works the Ħal Far industrial estate.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello has been assigned to conduct a magisterial inquiry.