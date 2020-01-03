Updated 1.25pm, adds court arraignment

A 40-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday after losing control and falling off a motorbike he allegedly stole.

The police said the accident happened at 10pm and the bike had been stolen from a spot in Triq id-Duluri, Ħamrun.

Ħamrun district police on the beat noted a man riding a motorbike without a helmet. As they were about to stop him, he escaped on the bike driving through some one-way streets.

When he was in Blackly Street, Pietà, he lost control, crashed into a pavement, fell off the bike and escaped running.

Police officers following him eventually arrested him at Triq ix-Xatt, Msida.

The man, Libyan national Mourad Khalif, was taken to the health centre because of the fall and was charged in court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing and damaging the motorcycle, driving it without a licence and insurance and dangerous and reckless driving.

He was further accused of disobeying police orders and riding the motorcycle without a helmet.

Mr Khalif, a homeless man who appeared in court with one arm in a sling and the other bandaged, made no request for bail.

Police Inspector Stacy Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was defence counsel.