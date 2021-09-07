An Italian man suffered grevious injuries when he got caught between a trailer and some equipment he was using on Tuesday morning.
In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the incident happened at 7.40am on Triq in-Naxxar, Birkirkara.
A 56-year-old from Italian man who lives in Birkirkara was injured when he got caught between a trailer and some equipment he was using at the time.
Police were called to the scene, along with a medical team who took the man to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance.
After a medical examination he was found to have suffered grievous injuries.
