An Italian man suffered grevious injuries when he got caught between a trailer and some equipment he was using on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the incident happened at 7.40am on Triq in-Naxxar, Birkirkara.

A 56-year-old from Italian man who lives in Birkirkara was injured when he got caught between a trailer and some equipment he was using at the time.

Police were called to the scene, along with a medical team who took the man to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance.

After a medical examination he was found to have suffered grievous injuries.