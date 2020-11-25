A 36-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday when a wall fell on him in Naxxar.
The police said the accident happened at a complex along the Coast Road.
Initial investigations established that the wall caved in on the man, a Moroccan who lives in Gżira.
He was assisted by members of Civil Protection Department on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
