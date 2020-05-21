A 32-year-old man from Marsascala is in a critical condition following an accident at a construction site in Żabbar.
The police said the accident happened at 10.45am in Triq ix-Xgħajra.
The man was injured when part of the structure of a crane at the site fell on him.
Officers from the Civil Protection Department assisted the man and a medical team gave him first aid on site.
He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held.
The police are investigating.
