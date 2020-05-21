A 32-year-old man from Marsascala is in a critical condition following an accident at a construction site in Żabbar.

The police said the accident happened at 10.45am in Triq ix-Xgħajra.

The man was injured when part of the structure of a crane at the site fell on him.

Officers from the Civil Protection Department assisted the man and a medical team gave him first aid on site.

He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.