A man was seriously injured when he was hit by falling steel items on a construction site on Monday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at about 1.15pm on a site near Triq Sant’ Andrija, St Julians.

The 48-year-old, from Għajnsielem, was given first aid on site by an ambulance crew and rushed to hospital in critical condition. The police are investigating.

Swieqi traffic accident

In a separate accident, the police said a 45-year-old man from Swieqi was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in his hometown.

The accident happened at 9.15 am in Triq is-Swieqi.

The man was hit by a Honda Accord driven by a 43-year-old man from Marsascala.

The police are investigating.