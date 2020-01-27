A 39-year-old man suffered grievous injuries late on Sunday night after he was involved in a fight with another man in Marsalforn, Gozo, the police said Monday.

The police said it was informed about the argument in Triq il-Port at 11.50pm. District police went on site where they found the foreign victim, who lives in Zabbar, who was injured and required immediate hopsitalisation. He was taken to the Gozo Hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.

It said the 28-year-old man from Victoria who was involved in the fight was being held by police.

Police investigations are under way.