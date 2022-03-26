A 45-year old Polish man was injured grievously when the motorcycle he was riding colided with a car on Friday in Tarxien, the police said.

The accident took place at around 4.30pm on Triq San Anard, and a medical team appeared shortly after to assist.

The injured man is receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital. The 20-year old Fgura resident who was driving the car, a Nissan NV350, was unhurt.

A police investigation is underway.