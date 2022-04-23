A 49-year old Xewkija man was injured grievously when the motorcycle he was riding, a Suzuki GW250, collided with a car on Saturday in Santa Venera.

The accident took place at around noon on Triq il-Ferrovija, and a medical team assisted the victim shortly afterwards, the police said.

The injured man is receiving treatment at Mater Dei hospital.

The 37-year old Msisa resident who was driving the car, a Mercedes Benz C250, was unhurt.

A police investigation is underway.