A 55-year-old man was grievously injured at a construction site in Mtarfa on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ta’ Slampa at 7.10am.

They said the man, who also lives in Mtarfa, was injured when he fell from a height of around one storey.

A medical team treated him onsite before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.