A 44-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Cospicua.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Nikola at 11.15pm. The victim, who is from Marsascala, lost control of the Citroen he was driving and crashed into trees.

Officers from the Civil Protection Department assisted the man who was also given first aid on site by a medical team before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.