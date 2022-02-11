A 32-year-old man was grievously injured early on Friday in a traffic accident in Paola.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Dwieli at 3.45am.

The victim, who is from Żabbar, crashed the Audi A3 he was driving into some plastic barricades and machinery being used for works on that same same road.

He was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on-site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.